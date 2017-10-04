201.5
4 Wheaton College players to be arraigned in battery case

By The Associated Press October 23, 2017 7:51 am 10/23/2017 07:51am
WHEATON, Ill. (AP) — Four of the five Wheaton College football players charged with battery against one of their teammates are scheduled to be arraigned.

The four players are to appear before a DuPage County judge Monday morning. They are accused of duct-taping the teammate’s hands and feet and attempting to sodomize him with an object in March 2016. They later dumped him half-naked in an off-campus park. Each player was charged last month with aggravated battery, mob action and unlawful restraint. A fifth player will be arraigned Nov. 13.

A judge previously ruled that cameras won’t be allowed at the hearing.

The five players were suspended from the team after charges were filed. The most serious charge carries a maximum sentence of two to five years in prison.

