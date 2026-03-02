Zeigler, Ball State Cardinals take on the Western Michigan Broncos

Ball State Cardinals (10-19, 5-11 MAC) at Western Michigan Broncos (10-19, 4-12 MAC) Kalamazoo, Michigan; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Ball State Cardinals (10-19, 5-11 MAC) at Western Michigan Broncos (10-19, 4-12 MAC)

Kalamazoo, Michigan; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Armoni Zeigler and Ball State visit Jayden Brewer and Western Michigan in MAC play Tuesday.

The Broncos have gone 7-7 at home. Western Michigan is 4-2 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.3 turnovers per game.

The Cardinals have gone 5-11 against MAC opponents. Ball State allows 69.4 points to opponents while being outscored by 2.7 points per game.

Western Michigan is shooting 44.3% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points lower than the 44.4% Ball State allows to opponents. Ball State’s 41.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.7 percentage points lower than Western Michigan has allowed to its opponents (46.0%).

The Broncos and Cardinals meet Tuesday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Griffith is shooting 41.2% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Broncos, while averaging 12.2 points and 3.4 assists. Brewer is shooting 44.0% and averaging 12.8 points over the past 10 games.

Davion Hill is scoring 13.5 points per game with 4.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Cardinals. Zeigler is averaging 10.2 points and 3.1 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 3-7, averaging 72.7 points, 31.4 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 3.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points per game.

Cardinals: 4-6, averaging 63.4 points, 29.6 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

