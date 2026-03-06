UTEP heads to Louisiana Tech for conference matchup

UTEP Miners (13-15, 5-12 CUSA) at Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (23-5, 16-1 CUSA) Ruston, Louisiana; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

UTEP Miners (13-15, 5-12 CUSA) at Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (23-5, 16-1 CUSA)

Ruston, Louisiana; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Paris Bradley and Louisiana Tech host Mary Moses Amaniyo and UTEP in CUSA action.

The Lady Techsters are 14-1 on their home court. Louisiana Tech leads the CUSA averaging 74.3 points and is shooting 45.0%.

The Miners are 5-12 in conference play. UTEP is the leader in the CUSA scoring 13.5 fast break points per game.

Louisiana Tech makes 45.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.4 percentage points higher than UTEP has allowed to its opponents (42.6%). UTEP has shot at a 38.0% rate from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points less than the 39.3% shooting opponents of Louisiana Tech have averaged.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Louisiana Tech won 87-48 in the last matchup on Feb. 6. Jianna Morris led Louisiana Tech with 21 points, and Moses Amaniyo led UTEP with 11 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Morris is shooting 37.2% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Lady Techsters, while averaging 12 points. Bradley is shooting 37.0% and averaging 11.8 points over the past 10 games.

Ivane Tensaie is shooting 34.0% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Miners, while averaging 10.4 points. Portia Adams is averaging 13.3 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lady Techsters: 10-0, averaging 73.0 points, 29.6 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 10.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.0 points per game.

Miners: 4-6, averaging 62.3 points, 31.2 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.