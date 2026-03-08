Troy meets Southern Miss in Sun Belt Tournament

Southern Miss Golden Eagles (19-15, 12-9 Sun Belt) vs. Troy Trojans (20-11, 12-6 Sun Belt) Pensacola, Florida; Sunday, 6 p.m.…

Southern Miss Golden Eagles (19-15, 12-9 Sun Belt) vs. Troy Trojans (20-11, 12-6 Sun Belt)

Pensacola, Florida; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Troy plays in the Sun Belt Tournament against Southern Miss.

The Trojans have gone 12-6 against Sun Belt teams, with an 8-5 record in non-conference play. Troy is fourth in the Sun Belt scoring 80.5 points while shooting 44.6% from the field.

The Golden Eagles are 12-9 against Sun Belt opponents. Southern Miss ranks seventh in the Sun Belt giving up 73.7 points while holding opponents to 43.5% shooting.

Troy averages 80.5 points, 6.8 more per game than the 73.7 Southern Miss allows. Southern Miss averages 5.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Troy allows.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Southern Miss won 69-65 in the last matchup on Feb. 15. Tylik Weeks led Southern Miss with 32 points, and Thomas Dowd led Troy with 13 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Victor Valdes is scoring 15.0 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Trojans. Cooper Campbell is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Curt Lewis is shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, while averaging 5.6 points. Weeks is shooting 45.5% and averaging 23.4 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 5-5, averaging 67.7 points, 32.1 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 7-3, averaging 78.1 points, 34.5 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.