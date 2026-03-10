Stanford plays Pittsburgh in ACC Tournament

Pittsburgh Panthers (12-19, 5-13 ACC) vs. Stanford Cardinal (20-11, 9-9 ACC) Charlotte, North Carolina; Tuesday, 2 p.m. EDT BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Pittsburgh Panthers (12-19, 5-13 ACC) vs. Stanford Cardinal (20-11, 9-9 ACC)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Tuesday, 2 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinal -5.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Stanford plays in the ACC Tournament against Pittsburgh.

The Cardinal’s record in ACC games is 9-9, and their record is 11-2 in non-conference games. Stanford has a 7-3 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Panthers’ record in ACC action is 5-13. Pittsburgh is fourth in the ACC with 10.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Roman Siulepa averaging 2.9.

Stanford averages 76.4 points, 5.1 more per game than the 71.3 Pittsburgh allows. Pittsburgh averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 more made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Stanford gives up.

The teams meet for the second time this season. Stanford won 75-67 in the last matchup on Feb. 26. Ebuka Okorie led Stanford with 34 points, and Cameron Corhen led Pittsburgh with 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Okorie is shooting 46.0% and averaging 23.1 points for the Cardinal. Benny Gealer is averaging 3.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Barry Dunning Jr. is shooting 33.5% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 12.5 points and 5.9 rebounds. Corhen is averaging 15 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinal: 6-4, averaging 77.9 points, 29.6 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

Panthers: 3-7, averaging 64.2 points, 29.4 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

