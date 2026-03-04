Saint Thomas Tommies and South Dakota State Jackrabbits square off in Summit League Tournament

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (14-17, 7-9 Summit League) vs. Saint Thomas Tommies (23-8, 12-4 Summit League) Sioux Falls, South Dakota;…

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (14-17, 7-9 Summit League) vs. Saint Thomas Tommies (23-8, 12-4 Summit League)

Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas plays in the Summit League Tournament against South Dakota State.

The Tommies are 12-4 against Summit League opponents and 11-4 in non-conference play. St. Thomas leads the Summit League with 17.2 assists per game led by Nolan Minessale averaging 4.4.

The Jackrabbits’ record in Summit League play is 7-9. South Dakota State is 6-6 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 10.7 turnovers per game.

St. Thomas averages 83.3 points, 10.7 more per game than the 72.6 South Dakota State allows. South Dakota State averages 75.7 points per game, 3.7 more than the 72.0 St. Thomas allows.

The teams play each other for the third time this season. St. Thomas won the last meeting 77-62 on Feb. 5. Minessale scored 26 to help lead St. Thomas to the victory, and Joe Sayler scored 16 points for South Dakota State.

TOP PERFORMERS: Minessale is averaging 19.8 points, 4.4 assists and 1.7 steals for the Tommies. Nick Janowski is averaging 17.6 points over the last 10 games.

Sayler is averaging 14.5 points for the Jackrabbits. Damon Wilkinson is averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tommies: 7-3, averaging 86.8 points, 31.9 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 53.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Jackrabbits: 4-6, averaging 74.3 points, 34.0 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points.

