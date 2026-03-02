Missouri visits Oklahoma after Pack’s 21-point performance

Missouri Tigers (20-9, 10-6 SEC) at Oklahoma Sooners (15-14, 5-11 SEC) Norman, Oklahoma; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma…

Missouri Tigers (20-9, 10-6 SEC) at Oklahoma Sooners (15-14, 5-11 SEC)

Norman, Oklahoma; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma plays Missouri after Nijel Pack scored 21 points in Oklahoma’s 83-67 win over the LSU Tigers.

The Sooners have gone 10-5 in home games. Oklahoma is 2-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Tigers are 10-6 in SEC play. Missouri is 4-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Oklahoma’s average of 10.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 more made shots on average than the 9.2 per game Missouri allows. Missouri averages 80.3 points per game, 2.6 more than the 77.7 Oklahoma allows.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Missouri won 88-87 in the last matchup on Jan. 24. Mark Mitchell led Missouri with 25 points, and Pack led Oklahoma with 25 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pack averages 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Sooners, scoring 16.1 points while shooting 45.3% from beyond the arc. Xzayvier Brown is averaging 15.6 points over the past 10 games.

Mitchell is averaging 17.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Tigers. T.O. Barrett is averaging 14.5 points, 3.6 assists and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sooners: 4-6, averaging 81.0 points, 28.0 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.3 points per game.

Tigers: 7-3, averaging 79.6 points, 32.5 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.2 points.

