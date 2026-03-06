McKayle and UMass host Buffalo

Buffalo Bulls (3-26, 1-16 MAC) at UMass Minutewomen (22-6, 14-3 MAC) Amherst, Massachusetts; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UMass…

Buffalo Bulls (3-26, 1-16 MAC) at UMass Minutewomen (22-6, 14-3 MAC)

Amherst, Massachusetts; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass plays Buffalo after Yahmani McKayle scored 23 points in UMass’ 74-64 win over the Akron Zips.

The Minutewomen are 11-2 in home games. UMass ranks sixth in the MAC with 22.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Megan Olbrys averaging 5.0.

The Bulls are 1-16 against MAC opponents. Buffalo is 1-7 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 19.7 turnovers per game.

UMass is shooting 43.0% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points lower than the 43.1% Buffalo allows to opponents. Buffalo averages 58.8 points per game, 1.5 fewer than the 60.3 UMass allows to opponents.

The teams play for the second time this season in MAC play. UMass won the last matchup 79-67 on Jan. 17. Olbrys scored 19 points points to help lead the Minutewomen to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: McKayle is shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Minutewomen, while averaging 16.3 points, 5.1 assists and 1.5 steals. Olbrys is averaging 13.7 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.4 steals over the past 10 games.

Meg Lucas is averaging 9.9 points and 9.5 rebounds for the Bulls. Aniya Rowe is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Minutewomen: 8-2, averaging 68.2 points, 31.3 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.3 points per game.

Bulls: 1-9, averaging 59.0 points, 34.2 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

