Lehigh Mountain Hawks and Holy Cross Crusaders square off in Patriot League Tournament

Holy Cross Crusaders (11-21, 6-13 Patriot League) at Lehigh Mountain Hawks (15-16, 11-7 Patriot League)

Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lehigh and Holy Cross square off in the Patriot League Tournament.

The Mountain Hawks have gone 11-7 against Patriot League opponents, with a 4-9 record in non-conference play. Lehigh has a 7-9 record against teams above .500.

The Crusaders are 6-13 in Patriot League play. Holy Cross ranks eighth in the Patriot League shooting 32.2% from 3-point range.

Lehigh is shooting 46.2% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points lower than the 47.4% Holy Cross allows to opponents. Holy Cross has shot at a 43.7% rate from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points below the 44.9% shooting opponents of Lehigh have averaged.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Holy Cross won 76-67 in the last matchup on Feb. 7. Aiden Disu led Holy Cross with 21 points, and Hank Alvey led Lehigh with 28 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nasir Whitlock is averaging 20.8 points and 3.1 assists for the Mountain Hawks. Peter Kramer is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Tyler Boston is averaging 13.8 points and 3.6 assists for the Crusaders. Gabe Warren is averaging 16.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountain Hawks: 6-4, averaging 74.6 points, 28.2 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points per game.

Crusaders: 3-7, averaging 71.3 points, 28.7 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

