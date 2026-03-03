La Salle hosts Reaves and Fordham

Fordham Rams (16-13, 7-9 A-10) at La Salle Explorers (8-21, 4-12 A-10) Philadelphia; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Fordham…

Fordham Rams (16-13, 7-9 A-10) at La Salle Explorers (8-21, 4-12 A-10)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fordham takes on La Salle after Dejour Reaves scored 22 points in Fordham’s 82-63 loss to the VCU Rams.

The Explorers are 6-6 in home games. La Salle has a 6-18 record against opponents over .500.

The Rams are 7-9 in conference play. Fordham has an 8-5 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

La Salle is shooting 40.7% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points lower than the 42.0% Fordham allows to opponents. Fordham averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game La Salle allows.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. Fordham won the last meeting 64-58 on Jan. 29. Akira Jacobs scored 13 points to help lead the Rams to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ashton Walker is averaging 7.9 points for the Explorers. Rob Dockery is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games.

Jacobs is shooting 34.5% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, while averaging 7.3 points. Reaves is averaging 18.2 points, 3.7 assists and 2.3 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Explorers: 2-8, averaging 63.1 points, 30.7 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

Rams: 6-4, averaging 65.8 points, 32.5 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.