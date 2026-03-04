Kennesaw State visits West and UTEP

Kennesaw State Owls (18-11, 10-8 CUSA) at UTEP Miners (10-19, 6-12 CUSA) El Paso, Texas; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Kennesaw State Owls (18-11, 10-8 CUSA) at UTEP Miners (10-19, 6-12 CUSA)

El Paso, Texas; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UTEP hosts Kennesaw State after Jamal West scored 22 points in UTEP’s 97-65 loss to the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers.

The Miners are 8-6 on their home court. UTEP averages 10.8 turnovers per game and is 6-7 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Owls have gone 10-8 against CUSA opponents. Kennesaw State ranks third in the CUSA shooting 36.1% from 3-point range.

UTEP averages 69.3 points per game, 6.9 fewer points than the 76.2 Kennesaw State allows. Kennesaw State averages 9.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.8 more made shots on average than the 7.1 per game UTEP allows.

The Miners and Owls face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: West is averaging 13.8 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Miners. Kaseem Watson is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Trey Simpson is shooting 37.4% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, while averaging 9.2 points. RJ Johnson is shooting 46.9% and averaging 17.6 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Miners: 3-7, averaging 67.1 points, 29.5 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Owls: 6-4, averaging 76.1 points, 28.4 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.

