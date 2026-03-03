Hill scores 16 as VCU defeats George Mason 70-65

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Terrence Hill Jr. led VCU past George Mason on Tuesday night with 16 points off of…

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Terrence Hill Jr. led VCU past George Mason on Tuesday night with 16 points off of the bench in a 70-65 victory.

Hill shot 5 of 13 from the field, including 2 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line for the Rams (23-7, 14-3 Atlantic 10 Conference). Jadrian Tracey scored 14 points and added six rebounds. Lazar Djokovic had 12 points and shot 4 of 6 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line.

Kory Mincy led the way for the Patriots (22-8, 10-7) with 18 points. Riley Allenspach added 17 points and 10 rebounds for George Mason. Masai Troutman also had nine points and seven rebounds.

Barry Evans scored seven points in the first half for the Rams, who led 34-33 at halftime. VCU took the lead for good with 18:45 left in the second half on a layup from Tracey to make it a 39-38.

