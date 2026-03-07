Gordon’s 19 help LIU defeat Wagner 64-56 in NEC Tournament, clinch conference NCAA auto-bid

NEW YORK (AP) — Greg Gordon had 19 points in LIU’s 64-56 victory over Wagner on Saturday in the semifinals…

NEW YORK (AP) — Greg Gordon had 19 points in LIU’s 64-56 victory over Wagner on Saturday in the semifinals of the NEC Tournament and punched the first ticket to the NCAA tournament.

LIU will play 3rd-seeded Mercyhurst in the final on Tuesday, but the Sharks have secured the conference’s auto-bid to the NCAA tournament. Mercyhurst is currently in the second year of a four-year transition period from Division II to Division I, and is not eligible for the NCAA tournament until the 2028-29 season.

Gordon had four steals for the top-seeded Sharks (23-10). Jamal Fuller added 17 points, nine rebounds and five blocks. Shadrak Lasu finished with 13 points, adding 13 rebounds and three blocks.

Nick Jones led the 7th-seeded Seahawks (14-17) in scoring, finishing with 27 points, six rebounds and two steals.

LIU was tied with Wagner at the half, 23-23, and took the lead for good with 17:16 left in the second half on a free throw from Gordon.

