Georgia Southern takes on Old Dominion in Sun Belt Tournament

Old Dominion Monarchs (12-20, 8-11 Sun Belt) vs. Georgia Southern Eagles (16-15, 8-10 Sun Belt) Pensacola, Florida; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m.…

Old Dominion Monarchs (12-20, 8-11 Sun Belt) vs. Georgia Southern Eagles (16-15, 8-10 Sun Belt)

Pensacola, Florida; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Monarchs -1.5; over/under is 159.5

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Southern takes on Old Dominion in the Sun Belt Tournament.

The Eagles have gone 8-10 against Sun Belt opponents, with an 8-5 record in non-conference play. Georgia Southern has a 6-7 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Monarchs are 8-11 in Sun Belt play. Old Dominion allows 77.6 points to opponents while being outscored by 1.7 points per game.

Georgia Southern averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game, 2.7 more made shots than the 6.8 per game Old Dominion allows. Old Dominion averages 75.9 points per game, 4.0 fewer than the 79.9 Georgia Southern gives up to opponents.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Eagles won 87-84 in the last matchup on Jan. 16. Tyren Moore led the Eagles with 21 points, and Robert Davis Jr. led the Monarchs with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Spudd Webb is scoring 15.3 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Eagles. Moore is averaging 3.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LJ Thomas is averaging 11.4 points and 3.2 assists for the Monarchs. Ketron Shaw is averaging 19.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 3-7, averaging 75.7 points, 25.4 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.2 points per game.

Monarchs: 5-5, averaging 79.8 points, 30.0 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.