Fresno State takes on New Mexico, aims to break 3-game slide

Fresno State Bulldogs (14-16, 8-11 MWC) at New Mexico Lobos (21-9, 13-6 MWC)

Albuquerque, New Mexico; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fresno State heads into the matchup against New Mexico as losers of three straight games.

The Lobos have gone 11-4 at home. New Mexico leads the MWC in rebounding, averaging 34.7 boards. Jessie Joaquim leads the Lobos with 7.3 rebounds.

The Bulldogs have gone 8-11 against MWC opponents. Fresno State is 0-2 in one-possession games.

New Mexico is shooting 39.8% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 39.2% Fresno State allows to opponents. Fresno State averages 4.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 6.1 per game New Mexico gives up.

The Lobos and Bulldogs meet Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Laila Abdurraqib averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Lobos, scoring 7.9 points while shooting 39.8% from beyond the arc. Destinee Hooks is averaging 12.6 points over the past 10 games.

Emilia Long is shooting 41.6% and averaging 13.4 points for the Bulldogs. Danae Powell is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lobos: 8-2, averaging 60.6 points, 35.8 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.2 points per game.

Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 60.6 points, 35.0 rebounds, 7.7 assists, 7.9 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 36.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.8 points.

