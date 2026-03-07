Fordham hosts Rhode Island after Cochran’s 21-point performance

Rhode Island Rams (16-14, 7-10 A-10) at Fordham Rams (16-14, 7-10 A-10) New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Rhode Island Rams (16-14, 7-10 A-10) at Fordham Rams (16-14, 7-10 A-10)

New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -1.5; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: Rhode Island visits Fordham after Tyler Cochran scored 21 points in Rhode Island’s 64-52 win against the Duquesne Dukes.

The Fordham Rams are 10-7 on their home court. Fordham averages 70.4 points and has outscored opponents by 4.4 points per game.

The Rhode Island Rams have gone 7-10 against A-10 opponents. Rhode Island averages 70.9 points and has outscored opponents by 2.4 points per game.

Fordham’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Rhode Island allows. Rhode Island averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than Fordham gives up.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. Fordham won the last meeting 70-66 on Feb. 14. Dejour Reaves scored 19 points points to help lead the Rams to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reaves is averaging 17.7 points, 3.7 assists and 1.8 steals for the Fordham Rams. Rikus Schulte is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games.

Cochran is averaging 14.9 points, six rebounds and 2.7 steals for the Rhode Island Rams. Jonah Hinton is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fordham Rams: 6-4, averaging 67.9 points, 33.2 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points per game.

Rhode Island Rams: 4-6, averaging 68.2 points, 29.8 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.