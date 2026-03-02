Florida Gulf Coast Eagles and Bellarmine Knights square off in ASUN Tournament

Bellarmine Knights (2-29, 0-18 ASUN) vs. Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (15-14, 11-7 ASUN) Jacksonville, Florida; Tuesday, 2:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Bellarmine Knights (2-29, 0-18 ASUN) vs. Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (15-14, 11-7 ASUN)

Jacksonville, Florida; Tuesday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: FGCU and Bellarmine meet in the ASUN Tournament.

The Eagles’ record in ASUN games is 11-7, and their record is 4-7 against non-conference opponents. FGCU is eighth in the ASUN with 12.0 assists per game led by Sinai Douglas averaging 3.5.

The Knights are 0-18 against ASUN opponents. Bellarmine gives up 81.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 31.8 points per game.

FGCU’s average of 6.1 made 3-pointers per game is 3.7 fewer made shots on average than the 9.8 per game Bellarmine allows. Bellarmine averages 49.4 points per game, 10.3 fewer points than the 59.7 FGCU gives up.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Eagles won 79-40 in the last matchup on Feb. 6. Airah Lavy led the Eagles with 15 points, and Kayce Hyman led the Knights with 14 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Douglas is averaging 11.6 points, 3.5 assists and 1.7 steals for the Eagles. Anasia Staton is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games.

Ava Smith is shooting 27.4% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Knights, while averaging 10.1 points. Hyman is shooting 31.8% and averaging 12.6 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 6-4, averaging 62.9 points, 31.7 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.9 points per game.

Knights: 0-10, averaging 42.9 points, 25.3 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 4.7 steals and 0.8 blocks per game while shooting 30.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

