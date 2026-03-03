FGCU plays in ASUN Tournament against the North Alabama

North Alabama Lions (9-20, 4-14 ASUN) vs. Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (14-17, 8-10 ASUN) Jacksonville, Florida; Wednesday, 2:30 p.m. EST…

North Alabama Lions (9-20, 4-14 ASUN) vs. Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (14-17, 8-10 ASUN)

Jacksonville, Florida; Wednesday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: FGCU plays in the ASUN Tournament against North Alabama.

The Eagles’ record in ASUN games is 8-10, and their record is 6-7 in non-conference play. FGCU has an 8-9 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Lions’ record in ASUN action is 4-14. North Alabama has a 4-11 record against opponents over .500.

FGCU’s average of 8.2 made 3-pointers per game is 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 9.3 per game North Alabama gives up. North Alabama has shot at a 43.5% clip from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points fewer than the 44.9% shooting opponents of FGCU have averaged.

The teams meet for the third time this season. FGCU won 72-64 in the last matchup on Jan. 30. Jordan Ellerbee led FGCU with 18 points, and Donte Bacchus led North Alabama with 21 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: J.R. Konieczny is scoring 15.6 points per game with 6.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Eagles. Ellerbee is averaging 13.8 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 45.5% over the last 10 games.

Corneilous Williams is averaging 12.3 points and 9.4 rebounds for the Lions. Bacchus is averaging 17.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 6-4, averaging 74.1 points, 31.1 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points per game.

Lions: 3-7, averaging 67.7 points, 30.4 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points.

