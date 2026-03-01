Denker leads Northern Colorado against Montana

Montana Grizzlies (16-14, 10-7 Big Sky) at Northern Colorado Bears (19-11, 9-8 Big Sky) Greeley, Colorado; Monday, 8 p.m. EST…

Montana Grizzlies (16-14, 10-7 Big Sky) at Northern Colorado Bears (19-11, 9-8 Big Sky)

Greeley, Colorado; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Colorado hosts Montana after Quinn Denker scored 33 points in Northern Colorado’s 76-67 victory over the Idaho Vandals.

The Bears are 10-3 on their home court. Northern Colorado is 7-2 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 10.9 turnovers per game.

The Grizzlies are 10-7 in conference play. Montana is seventh in the Big Sky scoring 77.8 points per game and is shooting 49.4%.

Northern Colorado averages 9.6 made 3-pointers per game, 2.0 more made shots than the 7.6 per game Montana gives up. Montana averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 more made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Northern Colorado gives up.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. Montana won the last meeting 88-79 on Jan. 3. Money Williams scored 31 points to help lead the Grizzlies to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brock Wisne is averaging 16.7 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Bears. Denker is averaging 21.5 points over the last 10 games.

Williams is shooting 48.8% and averaging 19.7 points for the Grizzlies. Te’Jon Sawyer is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 8-2, averaging 79.7 points, 33.0 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 3.5 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points per game.

Grizzlies: 5-5, averaging 72.6 points, 29.0 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.9 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

