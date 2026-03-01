Carnegie, Woolfolk power No. 23 Georgia women in 71-58 victory over Florida

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Dani Carnegie scored 26 points, Mia Woolfolk had 20 points and 10 rebounds, and No. 23…

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Dani Carnegie scored 26 points, Mia Woolfolk had 20 points and 10 rebounds, and No. 23 Georgia defeated Florida 71-58 in a regular-season finale on Sunday.

Carnegie scored the first eight points of the game to get the Bulldogs rolling. They led 16-7 with under two minutes left in the quarter before the Gators made their only field goal of the first quarter. Florida attempted only six shots in the first but made seven of 10 free throws. Georgia led 18-9 after one.

Emilija Dakic hit two 3-pointers to get Florida going in the second quarter and the Gators eventually tied it at 23 with four minutes remaining in the half. Carnegie and Riley Theuerkauf then scored five points each in Georgia’s 12-0 run for a 35-23 halftime lead.

A 13-0 run in which Savannah Henderson drained two 3-pointers and Carnegie hit another gave Georgia a 54-30 lead. The Bulldogs led 54-33 heading to the fourth.

Carnegie scored six points and Woolfolk had seven in the fourth quarter and the Bulldogs (22-8, 8-8 SEC) were never threatened.

Nyadieng Yiech had 14 points and Jade Weathersby grabbed 11 rebounds for Florida (17-14, 5-11).

Georgia has engineered the best single-season turnaround in program history. After finishing 13-19 a season ago, the Bulldogs are 22-8 — nine-win improvement from 2024-25.

Up next

The conference tournament runs Wednesday through Sunday at Greenville, South Carolina.

