Bucknell wins 65-55 against Army in Patriot League Tournament

LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pat Curtin had 24 points in Bucknell’s 65-55 victory over Army on Tuesday in the first round of the Patriot League Tournament.

Curtin added nine rebounds and three steals for the 8th-seeded Bison (9-22). Achile Spadone added 19 points while going 8 of 12 from the floor and 3 for 5 from the line, and also had five rebounds. Amon Dorries had 17 points and shot 6 for 11 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line.

Jaxson Bell led the 9th-seeded Black Knights (11-20) in scoring, finishing with 14 points, six rebounds and two steals. Ryan Curry added nine points, six rebounds and three steals for Army. Jacen Holloway finished with nine points.

Bucknell led Army at the half, 26-25, with Curtin (12 points) the high scorer before the break. Bucknell took the lead for good with 15:34 remaining in the second half on a dunk from Dorries to make it a 36-34 game.

Bucknell will visit top-seeded Navy on Thursday for the quarterfinal round.

