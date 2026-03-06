Belmont Bruins play in MVC Tournament against the Drake Bulldogs

Drake Bulldogs (13-19, 7-14 MVC) vs. Belmont Bruins (26-5, 16-4 MVC) St. Louis; Friday, 1 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Drake Bulldogs (13-19, 7-14 MVC) vs. Belmont Bruins (26-5, 16-4 MVC)

St. Louis; Friday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bruins -11.5; over/under is 158.5

BOTTOM LINE: Belmont faces Drake in the MVC Tournament.

The Bruins are 16-4 against MVC opponents and 10-1 in non-conference play. Belmont averages 84.0 points while outscoring opponents by 11.5 points per game.

The Bulldogs’ record in MVC games is 7-14. Drake is eighth in the MVC with 13.3 assists per game led by Jalen Quinn averaging 3.0.

Belmont averages 10.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 9.6 per game Drake gives up. Drake averages 75.0 points per game, 2.5 more than the 72.5 Belmont allows.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Belmont won 103-90 in the last matchup on Feb. 4. Sam Orme led Belmont with 22 points, and Quinn led Drake with 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Drew Scharnowski is averaging 10.9 points and six rebounds for the Bruins. Tyler Lundblade is averaging 4.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Quinn is shooting 46.3% and averaging 19.5 points for the Bulldogs. Eli Shetlar is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 8-2, averaging 87.3 points, 29.7 rebounds, 19.8 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 53.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points per game.

Bulldogs: 1-9, averaging 69.9 points, 30.7 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 3.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.