Arizona State Sun Devils square off against the Arizona Wildcats in Big 12 Tournament

Arizona Wildcats (12-17, 3-15 Big 12) vs. Arizona State Sun Devils (22-9, 9-9 Big 12)

Kansas City, Missouri; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona State plays in the Big 12 Tournament against Arizona.

The Sun Devils’ record in Big 12 play is 9-9, and their record is 13-0 against non-conference opponents. Arizona State ranks seventh in the Big 12 with 23.4 defensive rebounds per game led by McKinna Brackens averaging 4.8.

The Wildcats are 3-15 in Big 12 play. Arizona is ninth in the Big 12 scoring 70.4 points per game and is shooting 44.7%.

Arizona State’s average of 4.5 made 3-pointers per game is 2.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Arizona gives up. Arizona has shot at a 44.7% rate from the field this season, 6.4 percentage points higher than the 38.3% shooting opponents of Arizona State have averaged.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Sun Devils won 75-69 in the last matchup on Feb. 14. Brackens led the Sun Devils with 24 points, and Lani Cornfield led the Wildcats with 24 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gabby Elliott is scoring 16.4 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Sun Devils. Brackens is averaging 16.2 points and 5.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Sumayah Sugapong averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 11.1 points while shooting 35.2% from beyond the arc. Cornfield is shooting 45.7% and averaging 15.3 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sun Devils: 5-5, averaging 67.6 points, 31.4 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

Wildcats: 2-8, averaging 67.2 points, 25.6 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 9.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points.

