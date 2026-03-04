Alcorn State faces UAPB, looks for 4th straight win

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (12-15, 9-8 SWAC) at Alcorn State Braves (17-11, 14-3 SWAC) Lorman, Mississippi; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (12-15, 9-8 SWAC) at Alcorn State Braves (17-11, 14-3 SWAC)

Lorman, Mississippi; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alcorn State comes into a matchup against UAPB as winners of three consecutive games.

The Braves are 10-2 on their home court. Alcorn State leads the SWAC with 13.7 assists per game led by Kiarra Henderson averaging 4.5.

The Golden Lions are 9-8 against SWAC opponents. UAPB allows 68.6 points to opponents while being outscored by 8.5 points per game.

Alcorn State is shooting 37.1% from the field this season, 5.0 percentage points lower than the 42.1% UAPB allows to opponents. UAPB averages 4.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than Alcorn State gives up.

The teams play for the second time this season in SWAC play. UAPB won the last matchup 64-60 on Feb. 7. Jailah Pelly scored 20 points to help lead the Golden Lions to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nakia Cheatham is scoring 12.9 points per game with 7.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Braves. Henderson is averaging 11.3 points and 7.2 rebounds while shooting 48.8% over the past 10 games.

Indiya Bowen is scoring 14.4 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Golden Lions. Jasmine Davis is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 8-2, averaging 62.5 points, 33.7 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 11.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.7 points per game.

Golden Lions: 6-4, averaging 67.0 points, 33.5 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 11.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points.

