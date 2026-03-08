Alabama State takes on Alcorn State in SWAC Tournament

Alcorn State Braves (8-22, 7-11 SWAC) vs. Alabama State Hornets (10-21, 7-11 SWAC) College Park, Georgia; Monday, 2 p.m. EDT…

Alcorn State Braves (8-22, 7-11 SWAC) vs. Alabama State Hornets (10-21, 7-11 SWAC)

College Park, Georgia; Monday, 2 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama State plays in the SWAC Tournament against Alcorn State.

The Hornets’ record in SWAC play is 7-11, and their record is 3-10 in non-conference play. Alabama State is 2-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Braves are 7-11 against SWAC opponents. Alcorn State is 5-8 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.9 turnovers per game.

Alabama State scores 73.4 points per game, 7.8 fewer points than the 81.2 Alcorn State allows. Alcorn State averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Alabama State allows.

The teams square off for the second time this season. Alabama State won the last matchup 81-66 on Jan. 13. Asjon Anderson scored 23 to help lead Alabama State to the victory, and Shane Lancaster scored 15 points for Alcorn State.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anderson is shooting 35.0% and averaging 14.5 points for the Hornets. Micah Simpsom is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games.

Tycen McDaniels is scoring 11.9 points per game and averaging 5.8 rebounds for the Braves. Lancaster is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 4-6, averaging 71.5 points, 35.1 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Braves: 4-6, averaging 67.2 points, 26.6 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

