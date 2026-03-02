Alabama A&M plays Grambling, seeks 16th straight win

Grambling Tigers (12-17, 9-7 SWAC) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (19-9, 15-1 SWAC) Huntsville, Alabama; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Grambling Tigers (12-17, 9-7 SWAC) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (19-9, 15-1 SWAC)

Huntsville, Alabama; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama A&M comes into a matchup against Grambling as winners of 15 consecutive games.

The Bulldogs have gone 11-1 at home. Alabama A&M scores 62.5 points and has outscored opponents by 6.8 points per game.

The Tigers have gone 9-7 against SWAC opponents. Grambling is fifth in the SWAC allowing 63.9 points while holding opponents to 39.5% shooting.

Alabama A&M averages 62.5 points per game, 1.4 fewer points than the 63.9 Grambling gives up. Grambling has shot at a 36.6% clip from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points greater than the 36.0% shooting opponents of Alabama A&M have averaged.

The teams square off for the second time this season in SWAC play. Alabama A&M won the last matchup 54-50 on Feb. 6. Maori Davenport scored 14 points points to help lead the Bulldogs to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kalia Walker is scoring 13.7 points per game with 2.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Bulldogs. Coriah Beck is averaging 10.2 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 30.4% over the last 10 games.

Monica Marsh is shooting 26.6% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 10.1 points and 1.5 steals. Shaniah Nunn is averaging 13.7 points, 8.2 rebounds and two steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 10-0, averaging 64.3 points, 34.7 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 10.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 49.1 points per game.

Tigers: 6-4, averaging 66.2 points, 38.0 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 12.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.4 points.

