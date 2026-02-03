Zanki’s 14 lead Niagara past Canisius 65-56

LEWISTON, N.Y. (AP) — Vice Zanki’s 14 points helped Niagara defeat Canisius 65-56 on Tuesday. Zanki shot 5 for 7,…

LEWISTON, N.Y. (AP) — Vice Zanki’s 14 points helped Niagara defeat Canisius 65-56 on Tuesday.

Zanki shot 5 for 7, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc for the Purple Eagles (6-17, 3-10 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Josiah Sabino scored 13 points and added eight rebounds. Justin Hawkins went 5 of 9 from the field to finish with 11 points.

The Purple Eagles snapped a five-game losing streak.

Bryan Ndjonga finished with 23 points and eight rebounds for the Golden Griffins (8-16, 3-10).

The Golden Griffins prolonged their losing streak to eight in a row.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

