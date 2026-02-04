Youngstown State Penguins play the Milwaukee Panthers on 3-game win streak

Milwaukee Panthers (8-16, 4-9 Horizon) at Youngstown State Penguins (16-7, 9-4 Horizon) Youngstown, Ohio; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Milwaukee Panthers (8-16, 4-9 Horizon) at Youngstown State Penguins (16-7, 9-4 Horizon)

Youngstown, Ohio; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Youngstown State comes into a matchup against Milwaukee as winners of three consecutive games.

The Penguins are 7-3 on their home court. Youngstown State has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Panthers have gone 4-9 against Horizon opponents. Milwaukee averages 15.3 turnovers per game and is 4-2 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Youngstown State averages 67.0 points per game, 0.6 more points than the 66.4 Milwaukee gives up. Milwaukee averages 61.0 points per game, 3.7 more than the 57.3 Youngstown State allows to opponents.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Danielle Cameron is shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Penguins, while averaging 9.4 points. Sarah Baker is shooting 53.5% and averaging 11.8 points over the past 10 games.

Jorey Buwalda is averaging 12.7 points and 8.8 rebounds for the Panthers. Grace Lomen is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 7-3, averaging 65.7 points, 33.5 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 8.1 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.7 points per game.

Panthers: 4-6, averaging 62.1 points, 31.7 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

