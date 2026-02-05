Yeo and Seattle U take down Pepperdine 83-81

SEATTLE (AP) — Junseok Yeo scored 18 points, which included the go-ahead putback with nine seconds remaining, as Seattle U…

SEATTLE (AP) — Junseok Yeo scored 18 points, which included the go-ahead putback with nine seconds remaining, as Seattle U took down Pepperdine 83-81 on Wednesday night.

Yeo shot 7 for 12 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line for the Redhawks (15-9, 4-7 West Coast Conference). Will Heimbrodt added 13 points while shooting 4 of 9 from the field and 5 for 9 from the line while they also had five rebounds and three blocks. Brayden Maldonado shot 3 for 12 (1 for 7 from 3-point range) and 6 of 7 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points.

Maldonado missed a deep 3-pointer from the left wing but Yeo grabbed the offensive rebound and made a layup that gave Seattle U and 82-81 lead.

Aaron Clark led the way for the Waves (6-18, 1-10) with 22 points and four assists. Styles Phipps added 18 points, seven rebounds and two steals for Pepperdine. Danilo Dozic had 16 points and four assists.

Maldonado scored 10 points in the first half for Seattle U, which led 44-43 at halftime. Yeo scored 13 points in the second half for Seattle.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

