Wright State hosts Purdue Fort Wayne after Nelson’s 25-point game

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (15-8, 9-4 Horizon) at Wright State Raiders (6-17, 2-10 Horizon) Fairborn, Ohio; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Fairborn, Ohio; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Purdue Fort Wayne plays Wright State after Alana Nelson scored 25 points in Purdue Fort Wayne’s 95-66 victory over the Detroit Mercy Titans.

The Raiders are 5-5 in home games. Wright State is 3-13 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Mastodons are 9-4 against conference opponents. Purdue Fort Wayne has a 1-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Wright State averages 65.8 points per game, 2.5 more points than the 63.3 Purdue Fort Wayne gives up. Purdue Fort Wayne has shot at a 44.4% rate from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 43.1% shooting opponents of Wright State have averaged.

The Raiders and Mastodons square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Breezie Williams is averaging 11.7 points, 3.2 assists and 2.2 steals for the Raiders. Ellie Magestro-Kennedy is averaging 9.3 points over the last 10 games.

Nelson is averaging 16.9 points for the Mastodons. Lili Krasovec is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 1-9, averaging 62.2 points, 26.9 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 36.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points per game.

Mastodons: 6-4, averaging 74.7 points, 31.1 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

