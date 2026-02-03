Winthrop plays Radford following Duncomb’s 26-point performance

Winthrop Eagles (16-8, 8-1 Big South) at Radford Highlanders (13-11, 6-3 Big South) Radford, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Winthrop Eagles (16-8, 8-1 Big South) at Radford Highlanders (13-11, 6-3 Big South)

Radford, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Winthrop plays Radford after Logan Duncomb scored 26 points in Winthrop’s 84-71 victory over the UNC Asheville Bulldogs.

The Highlanders are 9-4 in home games. Radford is 6-7 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Eagles are 8-1 in conference matchups. Winthrop averages 84.8 points and has outscored opponents by 10.8 points per game.

Radford scores 82.3 points, 8.3 more per game than the 74.0 Winthrop allows. Winthrop averages 9.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Radford gives up.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dennis Parker Jr. is averaging 18.9 points, six rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Highlanders. Del Jones is averaging 21.7 points over the last 10 games.

Duncomb is scoring 18.6 points per game and averaging 8.6 rebounds for the Eagles. Kareem Rozier is averaging 13.0 points and 2.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 7-3, averaging 82.4 points, 29.8 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points per game.

Eagles: 8-2, averaging 77.0 points, 35.5 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

