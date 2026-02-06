William & Mary visits Hampton after Gaines-Wyatt’s 23-point game

William & Mary Tribe (15-8, 6-5 CAA) at Hampton Pirates (11-13, 5-6 CAA) Hampton, Virginia; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

William & Mary Tribe (15-8, 6-5 CAA) at Hampton Pirates (11-13, 5-6 CAA)

Hampton, Virginia; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hampton faces William & Mary after Jalyke Gaines-Wyatt scored 23 points in Hampton’s 87-79 overtime win against the Elon Phoenix.

The Pirates are 8-1 on their home court. Hampton averages 69.8 points and has outscored opponents by 1.3 points per game.

The Tribe are 6-5 in CAA play. William & Mary leads the CAA with 18.5 assists. Chase Lowe leads the Tribe with 3.9.

Hampton averages 69.8 points per game, 7.3 fewer points than the 77.1 William & Mary allows. William & Mary has shot at a 48.0% rate from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points above the 43.6% shooting opponents of Hampton have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Eley is shooting 30.1% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Pirates, while averaging 12.7 points. Gaines-Wyatt is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games.

Reese Miller is scoring 11.8 points per game with 2.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Tribe. Tunde Vahlberg Fasasi is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 4-6, averaging 65.2 points, 30.7 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.

Tribe: 5-5, averaging 80.3 points, 30.7 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

