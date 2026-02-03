Wilkins leads Furman against East Tennessee State

Furman Paladins (16-7, 7-3 SoCon) at East Tennessee State Buccaneers (16-7, 8-2 SoCon) Johnson City, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Furman Paladins (16-7, 7-3 SoCon) at East Tennessee State Buccaneers (16-7, 8-2 SoCon)

Johnson City, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Furman visits East Tennessee State after Alex Wilkins scored 33 points in Furman’s 75-70 win against the Chattanooga Mocs.

The Buccaneers are 11-2 in home games. East Tennessee State ranks eighth in the SoCon with 8.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Cam Morris III averaging 1.8.

The Paladins are 7-3 against SoCon opponents. Furman is 2-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

East Tennessee State scores 78.6 points, 8.4 more per game than the 70.2 Furman allows. Furman has shot at a 47.8% rate from the field this season, 6.4 percentage points above the 41.4% shooting opponents of East Tennessee State have averaged.

The Buccaneers and Paladins square off Wednesday for the first time in SoCon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Morris is averaging 14.9 points for the Buccaneers. Jaylen Smith is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Asa Thomas averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Paladins, scoring 13.2 points while shooting 41.1% from beyond the arc. Wilkins is shooting 46.0% and averaging 21.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buccaneers: 8-2, averaging 78.7 points, 30.7 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points per game.

Paladins: 7-3, averaging 76.2 points, 34.6 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

