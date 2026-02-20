Wichita State Shockers take on the UTSA Roadrunners on 5-game losing streak

UTSA Roadrunners (12-12, 7-6 AAC) at Wichita State Shockers (5-21, 2-11 AAC) Wichita, Kansas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

UTSA Roadrunners (12-12, 7-6 AAC) at Wichita State Shockers (5-21, 2-11 AAC)

Wichita, Kansas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wichita State comes into the matchup with UTSA after losing five games in a row.

The Shockers have gone 4-11 in home games. Wichita State has a 0-3 record in one-possession games.

The Roadrunners have gone 7-6 against AAC opponents. UTSA is the best team in the AAC allowing only 58.8 points per game while holding opponents to 38.1% shooting.

Wichita State averages 60.7 points per game, 1.9 more points than the 58.8 UTSA gives up. UTSA averages 4.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Wichita State allows.

The Shockers and Roadrunners match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Abby Cater is shooting 41.2% and averaging 12.0 points for the Shockers. Jaila Harding is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Cheyenne Rowe is averaging 13.9 points and 8.8 rebounds for the Roadrunners. Ereauna Hardaway is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Shockers: 2-8, averaging 62.3 points, 30.5 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points per game.

Roadrunners: 4-6, averaging 60.1 points, 33.8 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.