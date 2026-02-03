Wichita State plays conference rival Charlotte

Charlotte 49ers (13-9, 7-2 AAC) at Wichita State Shockers (13-9, 5-4 AAC) Wichita, Kansas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Charlotte 49ers (13-9, 7-2 AAC) at Wichita State Shockers (13-9, 5-4 AAC)

Wichita, Kansas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wichita State hosts Charlotte in a matchup of AAC teams.

The Shockers are 10-2 on their home court. Wichita State is fifth in the AAC with 23.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Will Berg averaging 4.7.

The 49ers have gone 7-2 against AAC opponents. Charlotte is 6-3 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Wichita State averages 78.0 points per game, 4.7 more points than the 73.3 Charlotte gives up. Charlotte averages 74.6 points per game, 4.0 more than the 70.6 Wichita State allows to opponents.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kenyon Giles averages 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Shockers, scoring 18.1 points while shooting 41.2% from beyond the arc. Karon Boyd is averaging 11.2 points and 5.8 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Ben Bradford is shooting 46.9% and averaging 13.5 points for the 49ers. Arden Conyers is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Shockers: 6-4, averaging 79.2 points, 37.7 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points per game.

49ers: 8-2, averaging 79.3 points, 30.7 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.