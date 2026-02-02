Wichita State hosts Tulsa after Riddick’s 22-point game

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (15-6, 7-2 AAC) at Wichita State Shockers (5-17, 2-7 AAC) Wichita, Kansas; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (15-6, 7-2 AAC) at Wichita State Shockers (5-17, 2-7 AAC)

Wichita, Kansas; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tulsa visits Wichita State after Hannah Riddick scored 22 points in Tulsa’s 74-69 win against the Memphis Tigers.

The Shockers are 4-9 in home games. Wichita State gives up 66.6 points to opponents and has been outscored by 6.6 points per game.

The Golden Hurricane are 7-2 against AAC opponents. Tulsa is 1-0 in one-possession games.

Wichita State averages 60.0 points per game, 5.8 fewer points than the 65.8 Tulsa gives up. Tulsa has shot at a 42.7% rate from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points above the 40.3% shooting opponents of Wichita State have averaged.

The Shockers and Golden Hurricane face off Tuesday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaila Harding averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Shockers, scoring 11.5 points while shooting 34.1% from beyond the arc. Abby Cater is averaging 11.8 points and 2.5 steals over the past 10 games.

Mady Cartwright averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Hurricane, scoring 15.5 points while shooting 33.9% from beyond the arc. Riddick is averaging 17.2 points and 6.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Shockers: 2-8, averaging 58.0 points, 30.6 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 36.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.

Golden Hurricane: 8-2, averaging 69.4 points, 31.8 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.