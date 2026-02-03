Western Carolina visits UNC Greensboro following Younger’s 24-point game

Western Carolina Catamounts (8-13, 4-6 SoCon) at UNC Greensboro Spartans (8-15, 4-6 SoCon) Greensboro, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Western Carolina Catamounts (8-13, 4-6 SoCon) at UNC Greensboro Spartans (8-15, 4-6 SoCon)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Greensboro takes on Western Carolina after KJ Younger scored 24 points in UNC Greensboro’s 71-66 overtime loss to the Citadel Bulldogs.

The Spartans are 5-5 on their home court. UNC Greensboro allows 81.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.5 points per game.

The Catamounts are 4-6 in SoCon play. Western Carolina ranks ninth in the SoCon shooting 32.4% from 3-point range.

UNC Greensboro’s average of 8.0 made 3-pointers per game is 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 9.7 per game Western Carolina allows. Western Carolina averages 78.1 points per game, 3.0 fewer than the 81.1 UNC Greensboro allows to opponents.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Neely is averaging 16.6 points and 11.8 rebounds for the Spartans. Younger is averaging 17.9 points and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 45.7% over the last 10 games.

Cord Stansberry is scoring 13.9 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Catamounts. Marcus Kell is averaging 12.9 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 47.1% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 4-6, averaging 76.6 points, 32.6 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 4.9 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.8 points per game.

Catamounts: 4-6, averaging 79.0 points, 34.2 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

