Western Carolina plays Samford, aims to end road losing streak

Western Carolina Catamounts (3-18, 0-7 SoCon) at Samford Bulldogs (8-16, 1-6 SoCon)

Birmingham, Alabama; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Carolina will attempt to stop its nine-game road skid when the Catamounts visit Samford.

The Bulldogs have gone 4-3 in home games. Samford is 6-1 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.9 turnovers per game.

The Catamounts are 0-7 in conference play. Western Carolina is 3-12 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Samford is shooting 37.3% from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points lower than the 41.0% Western Carolina allows to opponents. Western Carolina’s 35.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.5 percentage points lower than Samford has allowed to its opponents (41.4%).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaylee Yarbrough is averaging 13 points for the Bulldogs. Sierra Godbolt is averaging 9.4 points and 3.1 assists over the last 10 games.

Ally Hollifield is scoring 11.7 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Catamounts. Grace Pack is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 2-8, averaging 57.9 points, 25.7 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 37.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Catamounts: 1-9, averaging 58.5 points, 31.1 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

