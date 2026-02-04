Weber State visits Northern Colorado on 5-game road slide

Weber State Wildcats (7-16, 1-9 Big Sky) at Northern Colorado Bears (16-7, 7-3 Big Sky) Greeley, Colorado; Thursday, 8 p.m.…

Weber State Wildcats (7-16, 1-9 Big Sky) at Northern Colorado Bears (16-7, 7-3 Big Sky)

Greeley, Colorado; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Weber State will aim to end its five-game road slide when the Wildcats face Northern Colorado.

The Bears have gone 9-3 at home. Northern Colorado is third in the Big Sky scoring 70.8 points while shooting 42.2% from the field.

The Wildcats are 1-9 in Big Sky play. Weber State ranks third in the Big Sky shooting 31.2% from 3-point range.

Northern Colorado makes 42.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.4 percentage points higher than Weber State has allowed to its opponents (39.8%). Weber State has shot at a 40.4% rate from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 40.1% shooting opponents of Northern Colorado have averaged.

The Bears and Wildcats face off Thursday for the first time in Big Sky play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Neenah George is scoring 13.4 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Bears. Heather Baymon is averaging 17.2 points and 1.8 steals over the past 10 games.

Lanae Billy averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 12.0 points while shooting 34.3% from beyond the arc. Antoniette Emma-Nnopu is averaging 12.3 points and 8.3 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 7-3, averaging 69.5 points, 32.9 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 10.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points per game.

Wildcats: 1-9, averaging 60.3 points, 29.6 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

