Washington State visits Owens and San Diego

Washington State Cougars (4-20, 3-8 WCC) at San Diego Toreros (9-15, 2-9 WCC)

San Diego; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego plays Washington State after Olivia Owens scored 27 points in San Diego’s 64-59 loss to the Portland Pilots.

The Toreros are 7-4 in home games. San Diego has a 4-14 record against opponents over .500.

The Cougars are 3-8 against WCC opponents. Washington State is 3-19 against opponents with a winning record.

San Diego is shooting 35.5% from the field this season, 8.5 percentage points lower than the 44.0% Washington State allows to opponents. Washington State averages 62.8 points per game, 1.2 more than the 61.6 San Diego allows to opponents.

The Toreros and Cougars face off Thursday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kylie Ray is shooting 36.4% and averaging 16.3 points for the Toreros. Hallie Rhodes is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games.

Eleonora Villa is scoring 17.8 points per game with 2.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Cougars. Charlotte Abraham is averaging 9.9 points and 6.6 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Toreros: 2-8, averaging 56.6 points, 31.6 rebounds, 8.9 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 36.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points per game.

Cougars: 2-8, averaging 67.5 points, 31.8 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

