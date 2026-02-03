Washington State visits Oregon State following Yalaho’s 26-point outing

Washington State Cougars (11-13, 6-5 WCC) at Oregon State Beavers (12-12, 5-6 WCC) Corvallis, Oregon; Wednesday, 11 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Washington State Cougars (11-13, 6-5 WCC) at Oregon State Beavers (12-12, 5-6 WCC)

Corvallis, Oregon; Wednesday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington State plays Oregon State after Eemeli Yalaho scored 26 points in Washington State’s 104-74 win against the Portland Pilots.

The Beavers have gone 9-4 at home. Oregon State is 4-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.8 turnovers per game.

The Cougars have gone 6-5 against WCC opponents. Washington State is sixth in the WCC with 32.2 rebounds per game led by Yalaho averaging 5.8.

Oregon State scores 70.5 points per game, 6.4 fewer points than the 76.9 Washington State gives up. Washington State has shot at a 47.7% clip from the field this season, 4.0 percentage points above the 43.7% shooting opponents of Oregon State have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josiah Lake is averaging 13.2 points, 3.9 assists and 1.5 steals for the Beavers. Isaiah Sy is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games.

Aaron Glass is scoring 16.4 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Cougars. ND Okafor is averaging 13.0 points and 6.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beavers: 5-5, averaging 67.5 points, 28.7 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points per game.

Cougars: 5-5, averaging 80.2 points, 32.1 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points.

