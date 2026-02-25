Washington, Illinois State Redbirds host the Southern Illinois Salukis

Southern Illinois Salukis (8-16, 6-10 MVC) at Illinois State Redbirds (16-11, 10-6 MVC) Normal, Illinois; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Southern Illinois Salukis (8-16, 6-10 MVC) at Illinois State Redbirds (16-11, 10-6 MVC)

Normal, Illinois; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Doneelah Washington and Illinois State host Indya Green and Southern Illinois in MVC action.

The Redbirds are 13-1 on their home court. Illinois State scores 73.3 points while outscoring opponents by 4.0 points per game.

The Salukis are 6-10 against MVC opponents. Southern Illinois is fifth in the MVC with 33.3 rebounds per game led by Green averaging 8.7.

Illinois State scores 73.3 points per game, 1.5 more points than the 71.8 Southern Illinois allows. Southern Illinois’ 40.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.8 percentage points lower than Illinois State has allowed to its opponents (42.8%).

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Southern Illinois won 84-60 in the last matchup on Feb. 14. Alayna Kraus led Southern Illinois with 30 points, and Washington led Illinois State with 19 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trista Fayta is averaging 11 points, 5.8 assists and 1.6 steals for the Redbirds. Washington is averaging 20.3 points and 8.6 rebounds while shooting 55.7% over the last 10 games.

Kraus is shooting 40.9% and averaging 15.7 points for the Salukis. Kayla Cooper is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redbirds: 7-3, averaging 72.9 points, 29.3 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

Salukis: 5-5, averaging 69.3 points, 32.7 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.0 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.