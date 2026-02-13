Washington Huskies take on the Minnesota Golden Gophers on 3-game losing streak

Minnesota Golden Gophers (11-13, 4-9 Big Ten) at Washington Huskies (12-13, 4-10 Big Ten) Seattle; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Minnesota Golden Gophers (11-13, 4-9 Big Ten) at Washington Huskies (12-13, 4-10 Big Ten)

Seattle; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington heads into the matchup with Minnesota after losing three straight games.

The Huskies are 8-5 on their home court. Washington ranks fourth in the Big Ten in rebounding averaging 34.7 rebounds. Hannes Steinbach paces the Huskies with 11.4 boards.

The Golden Gophers are 4-9 against Big Ten opponents. Minnesota is 2-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Washington is shooting 45.2% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 43.3% Minnesota allows to opponents. Minnesota averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Washington allows.

The Huskies and Golden Gophers square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zoom Diallo is averaging 14.6 points and 4.4 assists for the Huskies. Steinbach is averaging 16.9 points and 11.6 rebounds while shooting 48.5% over the past 10 games.

Cade Tyson is averaging 19.4 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Golden Gophers. Jaylen Crocker-Johnson is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 3-7, averaging 70.3 points, 32.0 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 4.6 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Golden Gophers: 2-8, averaging 68.8 points, 26.5 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

