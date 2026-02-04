Warren leads New Mexico State against Sam Houston after 21-point outing

Sam Houston Bearkats (13-6, 6-2 CUSA) at New Mexico State Aggies (7-14, 3-6 CUSA) Las Cruces, New Mexico; Thursday, 8…

Sam Houston Bearkats (13-6, 6-2 CUSA) at New Mexico State Aggies (7-14, 3-6 CUSA)

Las Cruces, New Mexico; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico State plays Sam Houston after Imani Warren scored 21 points in New Mexico State’s 79-69 loss to the UTEP Miners.

The Aggies are 5-4 on their home court. New Mexico State is ninth in the CUSA in rebounding with 31.9 rebounds. Morane Dossou paces the Aggies with 8.3 boards.

The Bearkats are 6-2 in conference matchups. Sam Houston is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

New Mexico State scores 58.8 points per game, 2.7 more points than the 56.1 Sam Houston gives up. Sam Houston averages 65.6 points per game, 1.6 fewer than the 67.2 New Mexico State gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anna Csenyi is shooting 24.1% from beyond the arc with 1.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, while averaging 5.3 points. Warren is averaging 15 points and 2.1 steals over the past 10 games.

Fanta Kone is scoring 12.5 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 4.8 assists for the Bearkats. Deborah Ogayemi is averaging 13.3 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.9 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 4-6, averaging 60.6 points, 33.1 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 10.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points per game.

Bearkats: 8-2, averaging 68.3 points, 33.1 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 14.5 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

