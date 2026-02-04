Wagner hosts Le Moyne after Jones’ 26-point game

Le Moyne Dolphins (11-12, 6-4 NEC) at Wagner Seahawks (7-13, 2-7 NEC) Staten Island, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Le Moyne Dolphins (11-12, 6-4 NEC) at Wagner Seahawks (7-13, 2-7 NEC)

Staten Island, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wagner hosts Le Moyne after Nick Jones scored 26 points in Wagner’s 75-72 overtime victory against the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights.

The Seahawks have gone 5-4 at home. Wagner is fourth in the NEC scoring 72.8 points while shooting 44.7% from the field.

The Dolphins are 6-4 in NEC play. Le Moyne is seventh in the NEC allowing 73.8 points while holding opponents to 42.1% shooting.

Wagner averages 72.8 points per game, 1.0 fewer point than the 73.8 Le Moyne gives up. Le Moyne averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that Wagner allows.

The Seahawks and Dolphins face off Thursday for the first time in NEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jones is scoring 15.2 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Seahawks. Travis Gray is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Shilo Jackson is shooting 65.6% and averaging 14.8 points for the Dolphins. Trent Mosquera is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seahawks: 3-7, averaging 68.3 points, 32.5 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Dolphins: 6-4, averaging 70.2 points, 32.3 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.