Volker and Marquette host Providence

Providence Friars (10-13, 3-9 Big East) at Marquette Golden Eagles (15-7, 9-4 Big East) Milwaukee; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Providence Friars (10-13, 3-9 Big East) at Marquette Golden Eagles (15-7, 9-4 Big East)

Milwaukee; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marquette faces Providence after Lee Volker scored 22 points in Marquette’s 67-59 victory against the Georgetown Hoyas.

The Golden Eagles are 9-2 on their home court. Marquette has a 3-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Friars are 3-9 against Big East opponents. Providence is 5-9 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Marquette makes 46.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.9 percentage points higher than Providence has allowed to its opponents (40.4%). Providence averages 4.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Marquette gives up.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Skylar Forbes is scoring 14.8 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Golden Eagles. Volker is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Sabou Gueye is shooting 49.5% and averaging 14.7 points for the Friars. Payton Dunbar is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 7-3, averaging 66.1 points, 31.8 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.9 points per game.

Friars: 2-8, averaging 59.4 points, 28.7 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.