Vis scores 17 off the bench, Western Michigan downs Bowling Green 88-79

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Reserve Carson Vis scored 14 of his 17 points after halftime and Western Michigan beat Bowling Green 88-79 on Tuesday.

Vis added seven rebounds for the Broncos (10-18, 4-11 Mid-American Conference). Justice Williams added 17 points while going 6 of 17 from the floor, including 1 for 5 from 3-point range, and 4 for 4 from the line while they also had five rebounds. Sharod Barnes shot 2 of 3 from the field and 11 of 12 from the free-throw line to finish with 15 points.

Sam Towns finished with 22 points and nine rebounds for the Falcons (16-13, 7-9). Javontae Campbell added 13 points and seven assists for Bowling Green. Josiah Shackelford finished with 12 points.

Western Michigan led Bowling Green at the half, 41-38, with Williams (13 points) its high scorer before the break. Western Michigan used a 9-0 second-half run to come back from a one-point deficit and take the lead at 52-44 with 13:39 left in the half before finishing off the victory.

