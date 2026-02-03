Villanova visits Butler following Bascoe’s 27-point performance

Villanova Wildcats (17-5, 10-3 Big East) at Butler Bulldogs (9-13, 3-9 Big East) Indianapolis; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Villanova Wildcats (17-5, 10-3 Big East) at Butler Bulldogs (9-13, 3-9 Big East)

Indianapolis; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Villanova visits Butler after Jasmine Bascoe scored 27 points in Villanova’s 69-56 win over the DePaul Blue Demons.

The Bulldogs are 8-5 in home games. Butler is 3-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 17.3 turnovers per game.

The Wildcats are 10-3 in conference play. Villanova is second in the Big East scoring 73.3 points per game and is shooting 44.8%.

Butler makes 43.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.2 percentage points higher than Villanova has allowed to its opponents (40.9%). Villanova has shot at a 44.8% rate from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points above the 42.0% shooting opponents of Butler have averaged.

The Bulldogs and Wildcats meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lily Zeinstra is shooting 36.6% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 8.5 points. Mallory Miller is averaging 11 points over the past 10 games.

Bascoe is scoring 17.5 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Wildcats. Ryanne Allen is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 57.4 points, 28.2 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points per game.

Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 70.9 points, 28.6 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

