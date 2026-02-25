Vermont hosts UMass-Lowell following Montas’ 30-point game

UMass-Lowell River Hawks (13-15, 8-5 America East) at Vermont Catamounts (18-11, 10-4 America East) Burlington, Vermont; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

UMass-Lowell River Hawks (13-15, 8-5 America East) at Vermont Catamounts (18-11, 10-4 America East)

Burlington, Vermont; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass-Lowell visits Vermont after Angel Montas scored 30 points in UMass-Lowell’s 92-79 victory over the Binghamton Bearcats.

The Catamounts have gone 9-3 in home games. Vermont has a 1-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The River Hawks have gone 8-5 against America East opponents. UMass-Lowell averages 12.2 turnovers per game and is 8-3 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Vermont averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 7.6 per game UMass-Lowell allows. UMass-Lowell scores 6.3 more points per game (76.1) than Vermont gives up (69.8).

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. Vermont won the last matchup 77-68 on Jan. 22. TJ Hurley scored 30 points points to help lead the Catamounts to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gus Yalden is averaging 16.5 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Catamounts. Hurley is averaging 18 points over the past 10 games.

Montas is scoring 14.7 points per game and averaging 5.2 rebounds for the River Hawks. Xavier Spencer is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Catamounts: 7-3, averaging 72.5 points, 32.9 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 4.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points per game.

River Hawks: 5-5, averaging 74.3 points, 35.7 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 4.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

