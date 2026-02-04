Valparaiso hosts Evansville following Ward’s 22-point showing

Evansville Purple Aces (5-17, 3-8 MVC) at Valparaiso Beacons (0-22, 0-11 MVC) Valparaiso, Indiana; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Evansville Purple Aces (5-17, 3-8 MVC) at Valparaiso Beacons (0-22, 0-11 MVC)

Valparaiso, Indiana; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Evansville plays Valparaiso after BreAunna Ward scored 22 points in Evansville’s 78-75 loss to the Indiana State Sycamores.

The Beacons have gone 0-8 in home games. Valparaiso averages 19.1 turnovers per game and is 0-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Purple Aces are 3-8 in conference play. Evansville is eighth in the MVC with 32.6 rebounds per game led by Elle Snyder averaging 5.9.

Valparaiso averages 54.1 points per game, 21.1 fewer points than the 75.2 Evansville allows. Evansville averages 65.5 points per game, 14.2 fewer points than the 79.7 Valparaiso gives up.

The Beacons and Purple Aces match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fiona Connolly is shooting 39.4% and averaging 11.1 points for the Beacons. Allia von Schlegell is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Sydney Huber is shooting 34.2% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Purple Aces, while averaging 7.8 points. Camryn Runner is averaging 18.2 points, 6.7 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beacons: 0-10, averaging 56.8 points, 31.7 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 33.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.8 points per game.

Purple Aces: 3-7, averaging 70.9 points, 34.9 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

